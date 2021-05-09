After a season to forget about the ‘red’, eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and seventh in the Premier League, John Barnes, legend of the net in the 90s and winner of two championships, Account in Goal.com what the return of Luis Suárez to Anfield would be positive to lift the spirits of a team in low hours. “If Liverpool can take over Suárez as a free agent, it would be ideal, although everything will depend on whether he is willing to play every game or have a secondary role in which he supports the team. At his age, I doubt that he thinks he’ll be able to play it all, “explains Barnes.

In the three years he was at Anfield, Suárez left an indelible mark and specifically in the 13/14 season. Liverpool narrowly touched the Premier and the Uruguayan became the golden boot of that championship with 31 goals in 33 games. In total, with the shirt net, Suárez scored 88 goals in 133 games. A baggage that Barnes praises: “As a player he always gives 100%, he is also one of those people who tries all the time without being disruptive. So, yes, it would not be a bad option for Liverpool.” The former midfielder continues: “I’m sure the fans would be happy with Luis’ return,” adding that what Jürgen Klopp’s team needs for next year is “new blood.”