EIt was in a meteorological lecture to the “American Association for the Advancement of Science” who introduced the term “butterfly effect” in 1972. Edward N. Lorenz put the thesis up for discussion in 1972 with his speech on predictability: “Predictability: Does the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas?” Can the smallest causes, he meant, in systems with deterministic, chaotic behaviors lead to unpredictable different and large impacts? There is arguably nothing more disturbing than this image for computational models emphasizing the unpredictability of future weather events with repercussions on human life. We are afraid of climate change, about which we cannot yet know how dramatic it will be in detail. It is already clear today that he is partly to blame for the fact that 50 percent of the 3,700 butterfly species in Germany are threatened with extinction. Butterflies help in nature conservation as bioindicators. This year there are fewer than ever.

Do butterflies drink milk and cream?

Something more delicate than a butterfly’s wing, something more brutal and destructive than a tornado can hardly be found in nature more vividly. But the uncanny that a weather researcher used to mark the Lepidoptera with it, people had associated with them many centuries earlier. Back then, ignorance combined with superstition. Butterflies ate milk, cream, sour cream, and butter, thought the same people who accused their neighbors of the evil eye. In English, the name is still easily recognizable derived from the supposed preferences: “Butterfly”. Perhaps because it seemed strange to them back then that such a dazzlingly beautiful, small, short-lived creature should need such special food that it would always have to be close to people in order to get full, the idea may have arisen that it is about these evil beasts about transformed witches. Instead of banging their brooms through the kitchen window to steal the butter, they fluttered in innocently, colorfully and unobtrusively, quietly, and carried out their micro-aggressive criminal acts.

Egg, caterpillar, pupa and imago, as the adult butterfly is called, are the stages of the animal. This has several fascinating effects, as explained by American entomologist Katy Prudic in National Geographic. For one thing, it’s a survival strategy. Caterpillars need a lot of energy for the upcoming transformation. They munch through fresh leaves full of nutrients, just as depicted in Eric Carle’s children’s book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. This means that they are not the food competitors of the imagines. These only need nectar, so basically sugary water. Depending on the species, one that lives only a few days or one that lives a few months, some of the sexually mature animals largely or even completely neglect feeding in order to find a breeding partner as quickly as possible . “It’s a wonderful process in which they basically reinvent themselves,” the magazine quotes the scientist as saying. This is the second effect of metamorphosis: “When insects transform, they are able to explore and reach places that they could not explore as maggots, caterpillars, and larvae.”



Blue-Black Kingfisher butterfly caterpillar that has started to pupate.

That’s a very pretty way of looking at things. Other researchers have shown that flying doesn’t make butterflies forget that they were crawling or hanging by silk threads under a leaf or in the corner of a garden shed. But before the egg can begin to develop, the fascinating act of reproduction must have taken place – a research focus of writer Vladimir Nabokov at Harvard University. He discovered twenty new species; they are appropriately named after him. In “Remembrance, speak” he lovingly describes the closeness to nature of the knowledgeable, mushroom-collecting mother, and that it was the father, who was interested in science, who introduced him to collecting and researching and thus sparked a lifelong passion in the boy. Three hundred years earlier it had felt like a little girl. She became a naturalist and painter. Maria Sibylla Merian’s illustrations of the metamorphoses of the butterfly are still state of the art today, not only in aesthetic but also in scientific terms.







Spring drunk love flight

While butterflies practice optical camouflage and deception in order to evade the sighting birds, some moths can overhear the bats’ ultrasonic sound conversations and mislead them acoustically. If the mimicry has been successful and if she has not become the victim of one of those amateur lepidopterologists who have been roaming the butterfly world since the 18th century, then a spring-drunk love flight begins, as Ted Hughes described in his dizzying poem “Two Tortoiseshell Butterflies ‘ describes as following the tortoiseshell moths during foreplay and mating with a camera. “There” (after a terrible frosty winter) “two tortoiseshell moths are found alive, / She, drunk with the sweat of the earth, and he, / Drunk with it, gliding in pirouettes.”

You can see the always suitably dressed butterfly hunter Nabokov in front of you, concentrated and dignified, methodically pursuing his passion. The poet Hughes is seen lying in a meadow with bumblebees humming as he empathizes with the male sniffing moth: “Trembles, holding her so close almost manages / To caress her belly with his antennae”.