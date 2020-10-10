In the state where crimes against women are increasing. At the same time, he has to make rounds for justice. Similar news has come from border Barmer. Here 3 months ago, the victim is saddened by the arrest of the accused in the case of gang rape of a minor innocent in Kalyanpur police station area. Therefore, he has now met the Barmer Superintendent of Police and pleaded for justice in this matter. The victim has now demanded the police captain to arrest the accused, despite the accused being out in the open even after 3 months of the case, and the arrest was not made.

Cousins, Tau and Fufa made gang rape victims

Let me tell you that the girl who plays with the victim’s hope has her own cousin. Along with this, the victim’s tau and fufa were also involved in this gangrape. According to the victim’s father, the accused are threatening to kill her. In addition, he has also made pornographic images of a minor. The father says that the accused have political access. Therefore, by showing political bullying, they are influencing the investigation in the case. The victim’s father is demanding early arrest of the accused. Therefore, the father and the victim have submitted a memorandum to the Barmer Police Superintendent requesting them to take immediate action. Also, the victim has also demanded the change of the investigation officer from the SP in this case.

Two accused arrested, search for four continues

Barmer Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said that the victim has submitted the memorandum. He says that if the investigating officer is changed, on the demand of the victim, the investigating officer has been changed and handed over to the Additional Superintendent of Police, Balotra. So far, two accused have been arrested in this case, the search for 4 other accused is going on, which will be done soon. The police have also registered a case and recorded 164 statements in the victim’s court. However, even three months after the incident, the victim is unable to get justice, raising questions constantly over the functioning of the Barmer Police.