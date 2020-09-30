Highlights: Case of murder of 6 year old son on behalf of father

Innocent’s killer Kalyugi’s father Jeharam arrested

Arrested late night from Akda village

Three days ago, a 6-year-old son was killed and absconding.

Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma gave information

Barmer

A sensational case has come to light in Barmer district of the state. Here a father has killed his own six-year-old innocent. The case came to light when a mother met the District Superintendent of Police at the district headquarters, seeking justice for the arrest of her son’s murdered husband. The woman had been circling the district headquarters for the last two days to arrest her husband. While taking action, the killer father Jeharam was taken late night from the Akada border and brought to Baytu where he is being questioned.

Ajmer news: Dalit married woman was going to Pihar, the village youth raped her on the way

Wife accused father of deceased son

Sugani Devi, the mother of the innocent deceased has alleged that her husband used to harass her and her children a lot. Her husband murdered her 6-year-old boy by stitching him 3 days ago. After this he escaped from the spot. Sukani Devi, the mother of the deceased Vikram, has filed a murder case against her husband’s father-in-law, Pukharam, Arjunaram, Ranaram and maternal father-in-law Magaram, in-laws.

Rajasthan weather report: There was plenty of rain in the state in 30 days this season, but still these districts remain dry

Police arrested accused father

Giving information on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said that the accused was arrested by forming a team for this. Now further action is being taken. The mother of the deceased has registered a case against five others including the accused father. The police is now trying to find out under what circumstances the father murdered his own son.