Barmer

Barmer of the state is in the news due to a recent rape case. Meanwhile, another emotional picture is that a Dalit minor innocent in Bijrad police station area in Barmer station in Barmer in May, is still upset over the arrest of the accused in the rape case. The victim met with Sangeeta Beniwal, chairperson of the State Child Rights Protection Commission, on Thursday to plead for justice. Despite the fact that 5 months have elapsed since the case came to light, Beniwal has expressed his displeasure at the fact that the accused roam in the open and his arrest is not being sought.

The chairman of the commission met the victim

On Thursday, Rajasthan State Child Protection Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal arrived from Jaipur to meet the victim and her family in the Barmer rape case. The case was aggravated when innocent Dalit minor, who was a victim of rape 5 months ago, questioned the functioning of the police. It is being told that after the rape incident, from Barmer Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Range IG Navjyoti Gogai, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Samit Sharma have expressed their pain. The victim put her point in front of Beniwal with great impunity.

Missed victim’s school, threats to family members getting

According to the victim, she missed school after the incident and threats are being made to her and her family members. But the accused in his case is still roaming in the open. The victim said that the Rajasthan High Court has ordered the Barmer Police to take prompt action in her case, but nothing happened in the name of action. Here Sangeeta Beniwal says that strict attitude should be adopted to take quick action on the matter.