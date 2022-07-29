Recreation of what the new Barlomar terminal would look like, with Mount San Julián in the background. / APC

THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Friday, July 29, 2022, 02:00



The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has published the access data to the Infrastructure Master Plan of the Port of Cartagena for the Development of the Dársena de Escombreras, commercially known as Barlomar, in order to submit it to public consultation. With the purpose of transparency, the objective is that the citizens, organizations and interest groups of Cartagena and the Region of Murcia know the project in depth.

«For us, this is the most important moment for Barlomar since we want it to be an exquisite and detailed project on an environmental level so that it not only does not cause damage, but also contributes to improving Cartagena and its surroundings, its natural spaces and biodiversity”, declared the president of the Port, Yolanda Muñoz.

The Master Plan includes an Initial Strategic Document prepared by the technicians of the Port Authority to begin the environmental processing. The Subdirectorate General for Environmental Assessment has sent this document for consultation to nearly forty prestigious entities in social and environmental matters, including the Cartagena City Council, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, the Center Mediterranean Marine and Environmental Research Center, CEDEX, as well as environmental organizations such as WWF / Adena, Greenpeace and Ecologists in Action, among others.

The new Barlomar terminal intends to accommodate up to one million containers and an ‘offshore’ berth for carrying out maintenance work on oil platforms. In addition, it is presented as a project that generates opportunities and professional development since it will not only mean the creation of 18,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs, but also “involves the knowledge society such as the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, the vocational training centres, the public shipyard and the auxiliary company, generating stable and qualified employment”, assured Muñoz.

The administrative phase of Barlomar will last until 2024, the year in which, once the environmental procedures have been completed and if everything is favourable, the expansion of the Port of Cartagena will begin with an initial investment of 822 million euros and with an execution development of approximately eight years. The forecast is that it may be underway by the end of the decade.