Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

The Scottish private island “Barlocco” is for sale. (Iconic image) © P. Frischknecht/imago

The island “Barlocco” is for sale off the Scottish coast. There are already interested parties. The price seems cheap, but there’s a catch.

Edinburgh – Who doesn’t sometimes dream of their own island? There are no disturbing neighbors, sea views and wild animals in Scotland too. The private island “Barlocco” off the south Scottish coast is for sale. And even at a supposed bargain price. Because at the German North Sea coasts real estate costs more than 18,000 euros per square meter.

The ten-hectare island is to be sold for at least 150,000 British pounds (the equivalent of around 169,000 euros). However, the piece of land will be auctioned, which is why the actual price can still rise. Whoever bids the most gets the island, it was reported ZDF in an Instagram post.

Scotland: Island “Barlocco” for sale – but without electricity and water supply

The island is part of the Isles of Fleet and is about ten kilometers from the next larger town Gatehouse of Fleet. It is around 160 kilometers to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. A pebbly beach stretches out on the west side where a boat can dock, according to property consultancy Galbraith Group, which the Advertisement advertised. At low tide, “Barlocco” can even be reached on foot.

Green overgrown and romantic rocky outcrops invite you to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. However, buying the island is not the end of it. Because: There is a significant lack of infrastructure.

Breathtaking and exotic: the ten most beautiful long-haul travel destinations in the world View photo gallery

So far, no one has applied for a building permit, it said in the real estate advertisement. There are no buildings or houses, nor are there any water or electricity connections. There is only one pond that fills up when it rains and provides water for wildlife. In addition, the area is particularly interesting from a scientific point of view. “Barlocco” offers a refuge for numerous wild animals such as the great black-backed gull and rare plants.

Scottish island “Barlocco” is for sale: interested parties also from Germany

Loud CNN In any case, estate agent Aaron Edgar of the Galbraith Group is confident that the island in Scotland will quickly find a buyer. Broker David Corrie said the New York Timesthat there are already 50 interested parties – including from Great Britain, Italy, Germany, Norway and the USA.

Even if the supposed bargain price no longer seems quite as cheap in view of the lack of infrastructure: the island sale is causing reactions on the Internet. “Island in Scotland cheaper than a house in Germany,” wrote an Instagram user under the ZDF-Contribution. “What good does that do if it goes down in a few years due to climate change?” Another user worries. When and to whom the island will be sold remains to be seen. In view of the flora and fauna, “Barlocco” should be of particular interest to researchers. equal one you could buy an entire village near Hamburg – for a whopping 4.2 million. (cheese)