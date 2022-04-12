Barletta: Giuseppe Tupputi, owner of the Morrison Revolution bar, dies in a shooting. The alleged perpetrator stopped

Giuseppe Tupputi43, died a Barletta victim of a shootersto. The man, owner of the Morrison Revolution bar, in via Rionero in the Borgovilla district, was fatally hit by one of the three shots fired by hitmen inside the room. The aid of the 118 operators who intervened was useless, as they could only ascertain the death of the man.

The investigations, which at the moment cannot exclude any leads, the hypothesis of a quarrel and a robbery that ended badly is being examined by the investigators. Tupputi leaves behind his wife and two children, the youngest just two months old. “The police have been working all night and, with the judiciary, they are still working. We cannot pronounce ourselves, but there is a great commitment and we are confident “. This was said by the commissioner of Barletta-Andria-Trani Roberto Pellicone.

On social media, friends write: “A golden boy absolutely did not deserve such an end. In Barletta you cannot live in peace, it’s a shame. Today two girls are deprived of a father, the whole community of a good person, a good and cordial man. “Tupputi is the third victim that the city of Barletta records in just over six months. For the case, the video surveillance images. Both the internal system of the bar, owned by the victim, and those on the street will be able to give fundamental details for the recognition of the assassins who entered to shoot. After an external examination on the body by the coroner, an autopsy may be ordered in the next few days.

The decree of arrested by the alleged perpetrator of the murder. The man, with precedent, was identified thanks to the video surveillance images of the “Morrison Revolution” bar, where the ambush took place. Also important are the stories of the witnesses, who say they saw him go away by bicycle. Now the hypothesis of a reproach that the customer would not have accepted is becoming increasingly popular.

