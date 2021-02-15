A French soldier from Operation Barkhane, in northern Burkina Faso, in November 2019 (MICHELE CATTANI / AFP)

On the occasion of the G5 Sahel, on February 15 and 16, Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce a readjustment of French forces in the region. The number of soldiers engaged in Operation Barkhane should drop from 5,100 to 4,500, without a complete departure being considered by the Elysee. More and more voices criticize the duration of the operation initiated in August 2014, which cost the lives of more than 50 French people and represents 1 billion euros of expenditure per year. According to a survey in January, 51% of French people now say they are opposed to keeping French soldiers in the Sahel.

“Each of my soldiers and I the first, we are very attentive to what is told in France“, would like to clarify General Marc Conruyt, Commander of the Barkhane Force, from his headquarters in N’Djamena, Chad.

“I regularly visit my soldiers in the field, assures the head of the 5,100 men and women deployed in the Sahel. I will see them when they prepare for operations and I will see them when they come back from operations. I can tell you morale is good, morale is high. Our men know why they are here and our men have no doubt about the merits and the effectiveness of their action. “

General Marc Conruyt sees the operation through the prism of results: the Sahelian branch of Daesh is in retreat, the Al-Qaeda subsidiary remains aggressive but takes hits and the local armies are gaining strength. The soldiers also see on the ground the executions, the raids on villages committed by the jihadist groups, which reinforce them in the usefulness of their immediate action.

On the other hand, the military can doubt long-term results. This is the case of the marine commando Louis Saillans, author of War chief (Mareuil editions). “Glad I was there and if I had to do it again I would do it again, specifies first the soldier. Now my business is to say: why don’t we win the war ? “

If we continue to win the battles but the enemy continues to grow in numbers, perhaps the weapons are not enough. Louis Saillans to franceinfo

“Why do we have young shepherds from the depths of the Sahel and young people in our cities who adhere to these ideas?, wonders Louis Saillans. I immediately dismiss the claim that they are a bit dumb or psychologically unstable, because I have seen guys who were intellectually robust, stable in their lives, espouse this ideology. My question is, why are they going there?“

Despite the military successes achieved for eight years by Barkhane in sand, sweat and blood, we are coming “to the limits of acceptability of the commitment by public opinion“, estimated at the beginning of February in Eastern Republican former colonel and military historian Michel Goya. “An external operation should not last more than three years, otherwise, it is difficult to get out“, he believes.

What the military are also saying is that they alone cannot do anything. No insurrection can be settled solely by arms, believes Commander Vincent, an officer deployed in the past in Afghanistan, the Middle East and the Sahel, author of Tracking down terror (Pierre de Taillac editions).

Imagine a marathon, over 40 kilometers, with a boxing match every kilometer. Commander Vincent to franceinfo

For Commander Vincent, the war in the Sahel is “a long-term war, a war that requires resources, a war that requires permanent impact“. He insists on the need for”global approach“which, beyond the military, intervenes at the political, economic, environmental and cultural level.