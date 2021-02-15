Should we negotiate with armed groups, including those who claim their ideological or operational proximity to al-Qaida? The G5 Sahel summit, bringing together in N’Djamena the presidents of France (Emmanuel Macron participates by videoconference), Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mauritania, ending on Tuesday must address this thorny question on the menu of discussions. To support the partial withdrawal of its 5,100 soldiers deployed on the ground, perhaps compensated by reinforcements from the Chadian army, Paris has a crucial need for operational success, in order to disguise the security debacle as a tactical gain. Two “targets” seem potentially able to achieve this objective: the elimination of the Tuareg leader Iyad Ag Ghali, at the head of the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, or that of the Fulani preacher Amadou Koufa, both revolving around in the same nebula having pledged allegiance to al-Qaida.

Outstretched hand policy

But over eight years of operation “Barkhane”, which took over from “Serval” in 2015, launched in January 2013, the Malian authorities have ended up pleading for the opening of a dialogue with the groups. armed, a perspective categorically rejected by Paris, at least officially. The debate has actually stirred Bamako since 2011 and the fall of the Gaddafi regime in Libya: when the looted arsenals of the “Guide” flood the Sahel, and accompany the rise of the Tuareg armed groups allied with the jihadists of Mujao, Ansar Dine ( founded by Iyad Ag Ghali) and Aqmi – who took control of Gao and Timbuktu in 2012 – a diplomatic offensive already advocates this policy with an outstretched hand. With the maneuver who was Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, the all-powerful Hamad ben Jassem Al-Thani, and the influential imam of Bamako Mahmoud Dicko, then at the head of the High Islamic Council, a structure created in 2002 to act as the interface between religious associations and the Malian state. Regularly accused of wanting to install an Islamic republic, including by former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, Mahmoud Dicko has just published a “manifesto for the refoundation of Mali”, and again pleads for a dialogue with Amadou Koufa and Iyad Ag Ghali, only way out according to him to get out of a “Infinite war”.