In full advance of the second wave of the pandemic, the Manaus variant of coronavirus was found in three cases in the city of San Carlos de Bariloche.

The information was confirmed by the secretary of Public Health Policies of Río Negro, Mercedes Ibero, in a day in which a new record of deaths was registered at the national level.

This variant of Manaus was verified by the Malbrán Institute and correspond to two high school graduates and to a person who returned to Bariloche from outside the country.

Provincial Health spokespersons reported that “the periodic sending (to Malbrán) of random samples will continue. detect virus variants “.

The confirmation.

“I will confirm that, from many samples to study the strains, three tested positive for Manaus“Ibero reported earlier in a press conference.

The official explained that “a sample was made to a closed group of students who maintained isolation” and in this case two of them tested positive for the virus variant.

“And another from a person who came from abroad; the rest of the strains were not positive for Manaus, “he added.

“We send samples from the entire province all the time to be studied and to have confirmation of whether there are other strains,” he added.

The official warned that the province is going through a critical moment with regard to the number of infections: “They know that we are in a growth curve, we are at a critical moment of the second or third wave, not oblivious to what is happening in the world, “he remarked.

The cases in Río Negro

The province of Río Negro has to date 3,337 people infected by coronavirus, of which 1,869 are from San Carlos de Bariloche.

“In Río Negro of course there was an increase in cases, our curve is rising in the number of daily cases, “Ibero said in statements to the Telam agency.

“There are places that are with the red traffic light on epidemiological alert, such as the department of Bariloche with Dina Huapi, the department Adolfo Alsina and that of General Roca, “he said.

“Fortunately, except for Bariloche, which was occupied almost to the limit of beds in intensive care, and which now began to have some free, but in the whole province we have 20 percent of free beds“, he assured.

To complete, the provincial Health referent remarked that “the average age of consultation dropped considerably”: “Also in hospitalization, the effect of older patients who have already been vaccinated is very noticeable, at least in the hospitalizations of the most serious patients.”

Telam Agency