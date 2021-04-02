A 26-year-old young woman from La Plata who was on vacation in Bariloche was found dead in a stream in Colonia Suiza. It was a cyclist who was circulating through the place, near provincial route 79, who found the body floating in the Goye stream.

The young woman reportedly I was at a nearby campsite and was scheduled to return home this Friday.

The local environment Black river noted that the young woman “stated that she would go out for a walk in Colonia Suiza but never returned to the campsite and this caught the attention of administrators“.

A cyclist found the body of the young woman in the Goye stream.

It is also detailed that the chief prosecutor Betiana Cendón and the prosecutor Tomás Soto intervened in the case “surveying the place and looking for evidence”, and there they verified that “the young woman had her fanny pack, with her wallet, documentation and her cell phone” that allowed to identify it.

The main hypothesis used by the researchers is that the young woman was walking on an informal path in the mountain that fell apart and fell from a height similar to that of a fourth story.

However, no line of investigation is ruled out and some testimonial statements were taken on the spot.

LM