“If it had been me, instead of who took the photos of Bucha’s summary killings, I would not have gone into the details, but I would have tried to make people understand the horror without showing gory details, such as blood, which in color images can strike even more the sensitivity of those who see them. I would have made some panoramas and I would have blurred certain details “. Rino Barillari, speaking with Adnkronos, underlines that the photographer must always take into consideration, especially in war photography, the end users who will see their shots, that “they can be of any age and you don’t know if a newspaper will end up in the hands of a child or an elderly person “.

For the photographer of the Dolce Vita, “the blood taken in color photos is an element that can give ‘annoyance’, above all because we no longer know the rawness of war, being used only to seeing images of beautiful women, of characters who break up or they love each other and of cities having fun. Therefore – he reiterates – particular attention is required in publishing certain photographs, without dwelling on details. I understand that for a newspaper it is important to have exclusive images, but a certain level of attention must never be lacking, because both grandfather, son and grandson can read the newspaper at home. I myself – he admits – I started crying in front of those photographs. In 2022, no one thought about a war anymore. People are scared and do not know where we will end up ”.