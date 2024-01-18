Barilla, discounts on many products starting in February. The detail and the ripple effect

The group Barilla has decided to meet the needs of familiesincreasingly in difficulty due to inflation and the so-called “cart prices“. The promotion will start immediately, as early as next February, and will last until 31 December 2024. “It's about – says Barilla to Il Fatto Alimentare – an extraordinary operation reduction of sales prices to direct customers and distributors”. In other words Conad, Coop, Esselunga, Iper and the other brands they will pay 7 to 13% less on a significant basket of products Barilla, Mulino Bianco and Pavesi. It is therefore up to the various chains to decide how much discount to place on the shelf. At this point, however, it becomes a lot It's difficult for supermarkets not to significantly lower prices.

Read also: USA 2024, the world is preparing for Trump. Peace with Putin (and Xi?), not with Iran

Read also: Trump returns to the White House? The CDX is strengthened. First of all Salvini

“This operation – specifies the company to Il Fatto Alimentare – it will not only concern the famous Spaghetti n. 5 but a large part of the pasta assortment. Then there are many Mulino Bianco products, biscuits, snacks, rusks, breads. But also some articles by Pavesi, such as Gocciolea brand owned by the group”. The decision will certainly have a positive impact on food spending of the many Italians who are increasingly struggling to make ends meet. But it doesn't end there, because according to the rules of marketing when the industry leader (in this case Barilla) lowers pricesthe other companies they must adapt and reduce them in turn. This means that from next February the prices of pasta, biscuits and snacks of all brands could suffer a sharp reduction of price.

Subscribe to the newsletter

