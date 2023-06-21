Barilla and the “case” of basil and lemon pesto. The reply: “We defend the identity link with the territory”

We are in the era of experimentation on all fields and in Italy, this trend invests, more than elsewhere, the culinary field. For some years i iconic brands of pasta and sauces of tomato or alternative condiment offer more and more varieties, sometimes quite daring. It is the case of “pesto with basil and lemon” launched by Barilla. This is not the first case of “revisited” pesto, in fact the various pestos of aubergines, radicchio, sun-dried tomatoes, mint, rocket or pistachio have long since entered the kitchens of Italians.

However in this specific case – it will be due to the obvious similarity with the original pesto recipe – he intervened Alessandro Piana, vice president of the Liguria Region – with responsibility for Agriculture and Territorial Marketing – “ to defend ithe link with the territory”. He brings it back Handle.

“All the different regional recipes and reworkings have the right to exist and to embellish our tables – said the deputy governor Piana – but it is clear and evident that when we think Genoese basil pesto we refer to a product certified with protected designation of origin and protected by the Protection Consortium and by the Institutions.

