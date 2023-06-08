Barilla invests one billion, new research center planned in Parma. The details

Barilla announces a investment of one billion in five years“half will be invested in Italy, which is and will remain the heart of the group” he specifies Guido Barilla, president of the multinational food company. The objective of the operation is to become part of the circle of the world’s big names in the food market, which, specifically, will result in a ceiling for improve product quality and safety processesthe strengthening of digital infrastructures, l‘increase in production capacity globally, the innovation of products and in the markets and the path of sustainability.



As revealed by Il Sole 24 Ore, theopening of an office in Amsterdam, a center of international development, “but we will continue to pay taxes in Italy and everywhere in the world where we have operating companies,” declares the president of the iconic pasta brand. In Italy in fact, there are half of the establishments (15 out of 29), where the 41% of total revenues and where over 8700 thousand people work.

Barilla, turnover is growing sharply and marks +18%

The group Barilla, with headquarters in Parma – where the brand was born – has seen increase its turnover at the close of 2022, which corresponds to ben 4.6 billion euros and almost 490 million Ebitda. The result is even more surprising in the context of the considerable impact that the war and the energy crisis have had on business.

