Barilla, new rules: an incentive to have children. “We are attentive to the rights of our employees”

Important news on the welfare front for Barillathe company decided to extend family leave also to fathers, equating it in terms of time and salaries to that of mothers. Twelve weeks paid at 100% for each parent, regardless of gender, marital status, sexual orientation and whether or not we are talking about adopted children. The provision – we read in La Stampa – will be valid for all 8,700 workers employed by the multinational worldwide. The measure provides that, in the event that the local legislative standards are more advantageous, the regulations of the country are applied. In the case of Italy, maternity leave will remain the current one, provided for by law, namely 12 weeks paid at 100% while the real innovation is represented by paternity leave, which will be equated to maternity leave going from the 10 days required by law to 12 weeks.

Read also: The IMF cuts growth estimates for Italy. Risk of cuts during operation

Read also: Gianluca Vacchi’s holding company suffers: 20 million to cover the loss

The new policy of the company founded in Parma in 1877, Floriana explained Notarangelowhich in the human resources of the Barilla group deals with diversity and inclusion policies, aims “to enhance parenthood and reduce one of the main factors of the gender gap in the workplace“. As mentioned, the measure, which will be active from January 1, 2024, is aimed at every parent, regardless of gender, marital status, sexual orientation and whether he is adoptive or not. “In Barilla – added Notarangelo to La Stampa – we are aware that every family is unique and that there is no parental figure more important than the other. Our goal is to create, by January 2024, all the necessary conditions for our People may they joyfully experience the arrival of a child“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

