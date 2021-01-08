This is the story of six men, known as ‘Los Barikama’, who had to leave their country to achieve the European dream. A dream that was not what they expected: after landing on the Italian coast risking their lives, they were exploited and harassed by the Calabrian mafia. Their luck changed when they arrived in Rome …

Today, this group of people runs an agricultural cooperative on the outskirts of Rome, christened ‘Barikama’ (‘resilience’ in Bambara, the main dialect of Mali). There they put into practice the knowledge acquired in their country of origin for the production of organic fruits and vegetables, as well as the production of yogurt, which has been well received by the local population.

But at first his dream was practically a nightmare. After landing on the coast of southern Italy, this group was exploited by the Calabrian mafia when they were forced to work on large tracts of land for little money.

Additionally, they had to deal with a part of the Italian population that voted for the far-right party La Liga, and its leader Matteo Salvini, whose ideas of “Italians first” generated a discriminatory policy and of tension towards Africans.

However, the fortunes of these men changed when they arrived in Rome. There, after spending several nights in the spaces of the terminal, they managed to win a contest for young entrepreneurs that became the beginning of their current lifestyle. Now, with a promising future ahead of them, they don’t want to look back at the suffering they experienced in southern Italy.

The Covid-19 outbreak, which hit Italy hard during the first quarter of 2020 and forced the Government to decree a strict and mandatory quarantine, allowed Barikama to increase its sales.

The commercialization of products multiplied by four in the middle of the confinement. Many citizens trusted the cooperative’s deliveries of fruits, vegetables and yogurt.

The situation, despite being positive, has become a major responsibility for this group of Africans who are struggling to show society that they are prepared to be great entrepreneurs and realize their European dream.