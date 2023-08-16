“I had a second bone marrow transplant”, “my conditions are good”. The writer Alessandro Baricco informed, through a post on social media, about his health conditions. “I soooo. You don’t use social media like this, but you have to be patient with me, lately I’ve had complicated times. I have news again to give – writes Baricco – Two days ago I was discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where I underwent a second marrow transplant in Prof. Ciceri’s ward (the disease had come back, I had to do it) . The doctors (Dr. Peccatori’s team, all serenely excellent) say that it went well and that my conditions are good”. It was Baricco himself who broke the news of his illness on 22 January 2022 on social media, explaining that he had been diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

“What I know is that it’s been 41 hard days, but now everything is fantastic – continues the writer in the post – I made it also because my partner Gloria is an incredible woman, my family is made up of very tough people and my friends have never left me alone. Oh how I thank you all. Now I get back on my feet looking at the centuries-old trees which, as Coccia and Mancuso taught me, know how to live better than us. My agenda says that I will be back in public on October 29, 2023 at the Teatro alla Scala where I will be the narrator in a concert by the legendary Labèque sisters (what a joy, my friends). In the meantime, everything will amaze me. A big hug”.