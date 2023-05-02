After the controversy unleashed on social networks about bariatric surgery, Bariatric surgeon José Antonio Castañeda with more than 20 years of experience clarifies some myths that were spread.

On April 17, content creator Jessica Fernández posted a video in which she spoke for nearly three hours with anti-fat-phobia activist Mariana den Hollander.

However, the surgeon José Antonio Castañeda affirms that during that program they disseminated lies such as that bariatric surgery has serious health consequences.

“The consequences of which she is generated by the patient, because gastric sleeve surgery does not have consequences that are described in the literature, in 20 years I have not seen consequences of this type only in patients who do not take care of themselves and are not disciplined”, assured the surgeon.

He stressed that the sequelae appear in case patients do not have the necessary care such as eating healthy, going to the psychologist, exercising, drinking water and taking tests that detect inadequacies in these habits.

“All patients have a post-surgery follow-up and we tell them verbally and in writing, ‘you have to have an obligatory follow-up with psychology and nutrition, to detect abnormalities or minimal consequences,’” he declared.

He added that patients who undergo bariatric surgery suffer from obesity-derived diseases, so it should also be taken into account. medical appointments to be aware of the improvement in health.

“The follow-ups that must be done are three months with psychology and the surgeon, this to see when we are going to withdraw medications that he could take derived from his diseases,” said the surgeon.

It should be emphasized that bariatric surgery is not a cosmetic procedure, nor is it for everyonecandidates for this procedure are people who are morbidly obese, have a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or more, and have been unable to lose weight through diet and exercise.

“Several factors are taken into account in the analysis of each case. and that is why certified specialists should be consulted, who can determine if the person is a candidate and which procedure is appropriate, in addition to clarifying doubts and providing information on the subsequent care that the patient should have”, he assured.

For the expert, bariatric surgery is the way to attack diseases derived from obesity, a critical problem in Mexico, which is why every Wednesday he publishes information through Facebook and YouTube about the best alternatives to lose weight.

