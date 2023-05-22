Bari, woman stabbed by her husband: the 54-year-old arrested

A 42 year old female she was seriously injured stabbed during an argument with her husband that took place last night in the couple’s home in Acquaviva delle Fontiin the province of Bari. The man was arrested a few hours after the fact on charges of attempted aggravated murder. To reconstruct what happened was one of the couple’s five children, a girl alone 16 yearswho was at home at the time of the attack.

The woman, who was joined by at least three stab wounds to the chest and has a lung lesion, she was rescued by 118 personnel and is hospitalized subject to prognosis in the Miulli hospital in Acquaviva. Her husband, who is 54, was subjected to judicial detention. During an inspection of the couple’s home, investigators also identified and recovered the knife used in the attack. Investigations are still ongoing to identify the exact dynamics of the incident which appears to be attributable to one marital quarrel. To coordinate them is the prosecutor Lanfranco Marazia of the Public Prosecutor of Bari.

The 42-year-old, who is of Albanian descent like her husband, had already reported the man for violence but then he had withdrawn the charges. As far as has been learned, the woman had turned to an anti-violence center, but then she had decided not to pursue the accusations. The family was indeed note to social services who are now, with the Juvenile Court, verifying whether there are relatives who can take care of the couple’s minor children.

Subscribe to the newsletter

