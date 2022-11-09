Bari, violence against a detainee: three officers arrested for torture

This morningNovember 9, i carabinieri of the Power of attorney of the Republic at Court of Barithey have arrestedunder house arrest, 3 agents which are part of the Corps of the Penitentiary Police in service at the prison in the capital.

These are being investigated for having stuck on the floor and kicked and slapped an inmate, with colleagues who have witnessed the beating in silencefailing to report the injuries on the body of the victim, a 42-year-old from Bari, after being admitted to the infirmary.

L’investigation, which he sees as a whole 15 suspectswas started after a report of the Direction and Command of the Penitentiary Police of Bari on an event that took place last April 27th. Precisely according to the indictment, the recipient personnel of the measures“in service at the various sections of the prison, consequently to a intervention in a raging detention cell, with multiple violent conduct over a period of about four minutes, against a 42-year-old inmate“.

In accordance to report the carabinieri, the Pstaff of the prison policein the transfer the inmate in medicine shop of the structurewould have put in place “acts of violence“consisted in particular,” by some, in the kicking and slapping and, by others, in holding the prisoner ‘stuck’ on the floor on which he was lying, with the omissive participation of other agents who attended the acts of violence without preventing them “.

Furthermore, according to l‘accusationhas not been reported “no injury to the detainee“, then hospitalized in the’detention facility infirmary immediately thereafter. “During the entire investigation, the collaboration offered by the Direction of the Penitentiary Institute and the Command of the Penitentiary Police was constant”, underline the carabinieri, reiterating that “the proceeding is in the investigation phase foreplay and that, upon implementation of today’s measure, theguarantee questioning and the confrontation with the defense of the suspects, whose possible guilt, in relation to the alleged offenses, must be ascertained during the trial in the cross-examination between the parties “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

