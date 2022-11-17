Cassano delle Murge, attempts to kill his eighteen-year-old partner with a pistol and takes his own life with the same weapon

The son was not at home when the father grabbed a gun and shot his mother. Then he turned the barrel of the weapon against his face and took his own life. Tragedy in Cassano delle Murge, on the evening of 16 November, shortly after 8, in an apartment in via Martin Luter King, when a 21 year old worker attempted to kill his 18-year-old Moroccan partner and then committed suicide with the same gun.

The carabinieri of the Altamura company arrived on the spot called by the neighbors who also alerted the 118 ambulance. The young woman was first accompanied to the Miulli hospital in Foggia, then to that of Bari, where she underwent a delicate operation during which two bullets were extracted from her chest. The prognosis is reserved and her conditions are very serious. For the man, however, nothing to do: he died instantly.

All-round investigations by the military to reconstruct the motive in which the extreme gesture matured. The cell phones of the 21-year-old and the 18-year-old subjected to seizure are being examined by the investigators. Gender violence in Italy: the eighteen year old killed in the Bari area he is the 70th victim who died at the hands of his partner. Not 24 hours have passed since the murder of the 55-year-old in the Salerno area, that another very young woman was the victim of her partner, shot dead in her own home in Cassano delle Murge.

According to the annual Viminale dossier, 319 homicides were recorded between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022, of which 39.2% of the victims of voluntary homicide are women. Sixty-eight of these died at the hands of their partner or ex-husband: unfortunately, in the list less than 24 hours the 55-year-old from Salerno and the 18-year-old from Cassano delle Murge, in the Bari area, were added. Therefore, the number of women who are victims of their husband or partner rises to 70.

If you are a victim of stalking or violence, the following are the useful numbers reported by the Ministry of Health:

-112

– 1522 anti-violence and anti-stalking number – (there is also the 1522 App, available on Ios and Android, with which it is possible to chat directly with the operators. Furthermore, it is also possible to ask for help on the 1522 website. The service, in addition to be free from both landlines and mobiles, it is available in five different languages, such as Italian, English, French, Spanish and Arabic)

-YouPol app, the app with which you can contact the State Police to report episodes of domestic violence

– Aids toll free telephone and Ist 800 861061 to report cases of sexual violence

– State Police: 113

-Telefono Rosa: 06 3751 8282 (anti-violence centres)

