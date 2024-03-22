Bari thousands in the square. Decaro: 'The city is not under blackmail from either the mafia or politics'

“I didn't come to make a controversy, many, when I arrived here, told me 'give an answer to that or that other parliamentarian'. I don't answer because the best answer is here in front of me in this square, the most effective, truest, strongest answer is you, the best answer to those who want to use this city to carry out an electoral campaign, the best response to those who say that Bari is under the blackmail of the mafia. This city is no longer under anyone's blackmail, neither the mafia nor politics.” The mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro said this, speaking in a crowded square in the Ferrara area at the “I'm with Decaro#” demonstration. convened as a sign of solidarity after the appointment of the access commission by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, to verify the hypothesis of a dissolution of the municipal council following the 'Internal Code' judicial investigation.

“This city in these 20 years with sacrifices, with sweat, with daily work – he added – she grew up, she got up again, she recovered her dignity. Today Bari is proud to be what it has become in recent years. We are no longer ashamed, we are from Bari and proud of it.”

Bari: Emiliano to protesters for Decaro, 'centre-right has already lost and today you made them understand'

“Long live all of you who gave an answer, they have already lost the elections and I think today you made them understand it.” Thus the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano, in controversy with the centre-right, addressing the participants from the stage of the “Io sto con Decaro#” demonstration which took place this morning in Piazza del Ferrarese in Bari, convened as a sign of solidarity with the mayor of the regional capital Antonio Decaro following the appointment by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi of an access commission to verify the hypothesis of a dissolution of the city council after the investigation and the operation called 'Internal Code' which, in addition to arresting 130 people, revealed the alleged connections between the mafia, business and politics.

“We are celebrating what Puglia has become in these twenty years – added Emiliano – and when you celebrate, you defend everything you care about. We care about this sometimes envied city. In this moment of difficulty, all the cities of Puglia have come here to lend a hand to Bari. I am moved by all this. Many buses arrived from Lecce and Foggia. This means – he continued – that we have evidently transmitted something to these people. Whoever is trying to ruin such a long, difficult job obviously doesn't know how much it cost. Sorry, I've never felt like this before. But I have a light heart”, underlined Emiliano.

“My heart is happy. And I have all the strength to do my duty like all the Apulians. So we will get to the bottom of this story, clarify it and continue our journey,” he concluded. In addition to Emiliano, Nicola Bavaro for the Italian Left, Domenico De Santis, regional secretary of the Democratic Party, representatives of associations such as Anpi and Zona Franca spoke. He concluded the same Decaro.