The look is frightened and a little lost. Small scratches on the face. In the arms of whoever wanted to cuddle him afterwards an anguish that lasted about eight hours for his disappearance. Domenico, the child who in a few days he will turn twowho disappeared into thin air in the countryside of Locorotondo, in the Bari area, has been found.

It was a few kilometers from the villa where he livesin the Serralta district, a handful of kilometers from the town center. In the photo that captures the joy of his discoveryis in the arms of rescuers.

“He is fine and was taken to hospital for tests,” the reassurance of the mayor of Locorotondo, Antonio Bufano. “He has some abrasions on his face,” he added, “but fortunately he’s fine.”

A few spots of blood on the face, legs dirtied by the dust of a day that no one in the village will forget. Because the nose of molecular dogs, the hum of the propellers of helicopters and the harsh sound of ambulance sirensmarked an entire afternoon in which everyone did everything they could to find him. Domenico seemed to have disappeared into thin air.

He was playing this morning, in the garden of the villa where he lives with his mother, father and his three brothers. At 11 o’clock his mother had not seen him and raised the alarm. The pinwheels animated by the hot July wind clinging to a railing and the toys scattered in the yard suddenly lost their joy and took on the color of worry.

“We won’t stop until we hug Domenico again,” the mayor of Locorotondo had said with a weak voice as soon as he learned of his disappearanceThe mayor was one of the first to rush among the trees and plants of the district where the child’s family lives immersed in the harsh nature of the Itria Valley.

Carabinieri, firefighters, Navy soldiers, volunteers who also arrived from neighboring provinces, ordinary citizens called by appeals on social media and local police officers They searched every corner of the district with the help of canine units and sniffer dogs.

“It was a moment, a distraction and the mother never saw him again,” said Bufano, who tried in every way to reassure the woman. The search was aided from above by the firefighters’ Drago helicopter which also employed surveyors and Navy personnel.

Nothing has been left to chance: a small detail could have been useful in bringing Domenico home. It was sought in a grove not far from the child’s family’s housethe wells scattered throughout the countryside were examined and the images from the video surveillance circuits of the area acquired by the investigators were analysed frame by frame.

On social media and in the streets of the town in the province of Bari, everyone has been working hard for the little boy. There are those who crossed the dirt roads of the countryside on foot, on bikes or motorbikes shouting the name of the child, and those on social media who did nothing but share appeals, prayers and photos showing Domenico smiling while riding a big toy motorbike or dressed up as a duck for the carnival. In a few minutes we went from hope, prayers and appeals to joy: “He’s finally back home.”