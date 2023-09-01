Bari, the announcement for a room for rent becomes a political case. FdI: “Indecent”

There is no peace for Prime Minister Melonias if the threats before his trip to Caivano with death messages and the revolt against her by those who have lost their basic income, now the landlords are also joining us. She is sensational the ad that appeared on a home rental site. “No time wasters and Meloni votersThus ends the message published on the Subito.it website, in which the user Filippo rents a single room to male or female workers in an apartment shared with two other 40-year-olds, in the Picone-Poggiofranco district of Bari, exactly in Viale Kennedy. The announcement immediately became a political case and triggered the outraged reaction of Brothers of Italy.



But the author of the ad defended his choice. As reported by La Repubblica, this is his line against the controversies: “I wrote it as an indicationit’s my house and I can choose whether or not to live with someone who thinks like me“. Meloni’s party is very harsh in its reply: “It is offensive and discriminating – said the parliamentarian and provincial coordinator of FdI Taranto, Dario Iaia – after the threats suffered by the prime minister only a few hours ago, this episode demonstrates a certain climate of intolerance and hatred, in my opinion dangerous, both for the institutions and for the president Giorgia herself Melons. Message indecent“.

