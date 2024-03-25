Municipality of Bari, the photo appears that changes everything

On the case relating to Municipality of Bari and the possible commissioner for mafia infiltration is now a free-for-all, on a political level and beyond. There storm erupted after the sentences pronounced from the stage of the demonstration in support of the mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro by Governor Michele Emiliano. The president of Puglia revealed an anecdote relating to a secret meeting between him, the mayor Decaro and a mafia boss, dating back about ten years ago. “We went at Capriati's sister's housethe boss of that neighbourhood, – Emiliano revealed and Il Giornale reports it – I went to tell him, you see, this engineer is my councilor… so if he needs assistance I'll entrust him to you”.

But it is the same Decaro, after 24 hours, a deny his governordistancing himself from the slippery words: “Emiliano doesn't remember well they are not never went in no house of any sister. It is certainly true that he gave me all his supportin front of the protests of a good part of the neighborhood, when we began to close Bari Vecchia to cars”. However – continues Il Giornale – A photo is circulating on social media in which the mayor is arm in arm in May 2023 with the sister of the boss Capriati and a young woman. The image, posted on Facebook, was commented on the virtual bulletin board by Vincent Capriati: “Our stuff“.