The last absolute match took place in Serie B in Taranto on February 21, 1993, and ended with a score of 0-0

In the next Serie C championship, the Bari-Taranto derby returns after 28 years. Also called the Murge derby, it is the meeting between the teams of the two most populous Apulian cities. The first match was played in Bari on November 4, 1951 in Serie C and ended with a 4-2 victory for Bari. The derby was also played in the cadet series several times, the first of which always in Bari on 25 September 1955, where the rossoblu won 4-2.

Tuttobari.com presents it like this: “The derby has been missing since 1993, when at the Iacovone Bari and Taranto, at the time in Serie B, the stakes were shared with a goalless draw. Indelible in the memories of the red and white fans remained the first leg derby of that same season: in September 1992 Bari won a comeback at San Nicola with the result of three to one. To restore the parity was Sandro Tovalieri with a quick turn in the penalty area, goal of the signed advantage from a portentous detachment of the head by Giovanni Loseto and final seal by Igor Protti.The historian of the derby between Bari and Taranto counts forty-six precedents: nineteen victories for the cockerels, thirteen for the rossoblu.

The first time dates back to the Serie C 1951-1952 when Bari prevailed four to two; in the return match it was Taranto who won their first derby with a narrow victory (1-0). Famous the two nil trimmed by Bari to Taranto in the return derby of the 1988-1989 season: to score were Loseto and Maiellaro, protagonists of a victory that consolidated the primacy of the cockerels and that paved the way towards promotion to the top flight “.

