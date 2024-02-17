Bari, SUV passes on two wheels and passes over parked cars

“On the morning of Thursday 15 February, Cesare De Virgilio Suglia, a medical resident from Bari, found his car totally damaged on the left side. It was 5 in the morning when another vehicle literally walked over other parked vehicles”. Corrieredelmezzogiorno.it explains this, according to which “a total of 13 cars were damaged, as can be seen from the video surveillance cameras on the road”.

«Fortunately it's a story we're all having a lot of laughs about, apart from the insurers who for the first time will have to manage 20 cars in the same accident, but driving in those conditions is very dangerous because it could end in tragedy. So the appeal to be careful when driving if you have drunk too much or taken substances”, the man's words to Corriere del Mezzogiorno.