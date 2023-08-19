After the painful draw on his debut with Palermo, the urgency for reinforcements increases: sporting director Polito at work
Without respite. The Bari market continues relentlessly, even after the painful but well-deserved draw against Palermo. Even more, considering that the first championship match left behind two serious injuries. The conditions of Menez are particularly worrying, as he left the field on Friday evening afflicted with a problem with a joint. He fears a major trauma, on Monday we will know more after the magnetic resonance. The attacker Diaw is also in the pits, forced to make a substitution against Palermo after a handful of minutes. Also in this case it will be necessary to wait for the verification of the clinical controls. However, another tile that will force Bari to provide, in a short time on the market. In addition, in the next round in Cremona, Mignani will have to do without Maita and Di Cesare, who are about to be disqualified.
the Greek has arrived
—
A deal made a few days ago. In the morning, Ilias Koustoupias arrived in Bari, a 22-year-old midfielder from Benevento (on loan with the right to buy). A boy who already boasts about forty appearances in Serie B (with Ternana and Benevento). He goes to strengthen the central axis of the team, but sporting director Polito has another couple of shots in the barrel. Meanwhile he is trying to convince Genoa’s left fullback, Marko Pajac (30), at the moment still a little reluctant to move from Genoa. But he is certainly the one chosen for the left wing. Mattia Aramu (28) could also be hired by the rossoblu club. A man capable of making a difference between the cadets. The obstacle of the high salary must be overcome.
#Bari #suffers #cure #transfer #market #Koustoupias #Pajac #Aramu
