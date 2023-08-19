Without respite. The Bari market continues relentlessly, even after the painful but well-deserved draw against Palermo. Even more, considering that the first championship match left behind two serious injuries. The conditions of Menez are particularly worrying, as he left the field on Friday evening afflicted with a problem with a joint. He fears a major trauma, on Monday we will know more after the magnetic resonance. The attacker Diaw is also in the pits, forced to make a substitution against Palermo after a handful of minutes. Also in this case it will be necessary to wait for the verification of the clinical controls. However, another tile that will force Bari to provide, in a short time on the market. In addition, in the next round in Cremona, Mignani will have to do without Maita and Di Cesare, who are about to be disqualified.