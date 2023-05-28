Stabbing after a fight between very young people last night in Bari. The State Police has reported an 18-year-old Egyptian man for affray and aggravated bodily harm. On the evening of 25 March in Piazza Aldo Moro, following a dispute that broke out between two groups of young foreigners, the 18-year-old allegedly slashed the abdomen of a minor compatriot with a knife, wounding him in the chest and right hand. The two groups would then head towards the train station and continue the fight. Only the intervention of the agents averted the worst against the stabber who, reached meanwhile by the opposing group, in revenge he had been savagely beaten with punches and slaps.

The investigation and search for the perpetrators of the crimes, also thanks to the meticulous analysis of each video surveillance camera present and useful in the railway sector, has allowed the recognition and referral of the alleged perpetrator.