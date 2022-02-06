While waiting for the super postponement of Monday Modena-Cesena (at Braglia at 21), Reggiana returns with only one point from the insidious trip to Carrara (1-1): grenade ahead in the second half with Zamparo, but then the missile on Tunjov’s punishment restored parity. In the final, the expulsions of Rozzio and Rossi with the team of Aimo Diana who finished in nine. At the foot of the podium, Entella and Pescara continue their ascent. The Ligurians – twice ahead and twice reached – pass to Olbia (2-3) with Silvio Merkaj’s paw in the final. Ninth useful result for Auteri’s Pescara, which fielded the new Ierardi (scoring), Pontisso and Cernigoi: 3-1 at Gubbio, but the game was open until the goal in full recovery of the usual Ferrari. Unexpected tumble of Ancona-Matelica at Del Conero, where the Pistoiese last in the standings triumphs (0-3) thanks to the afternoon of glory of the unleashed center-forward Michele Vano, author of a hat-trick (on 0-2, Seculin saves the penalty from Moretti that could have reopened it). The derby with Montevarchi (2-0) goes to Siena: one goal per half from Paloschi and Cardoselli for the second success in a row by Padalino’s bianconeri. Pontedera returns to success after five rounds of abstinence: 2-0 against Imolese (Foglia and Benedetti). Teramo also extends to the playout area, who just need a great goal from Codromaz to overcome Lucchese (1-0). Without great emotions the 0-0 between Grosseto and Fermana, with the Maremmans who find themselves in the penultimate place. Overcoming them the regenerated Viterbese, victorious on the field of Vis Pesaro (0-2, first goal for Bianchinamo) and the second consecutive success.

GROUP C

–

After the last suffered positive results, the lackluster moment of Bari generates an unexpected ko at home against Messina (1-2): red and white immediately ahead with Terranova with a header from a corner kick, immediately equal to Trasciani in the same way, then in the final – with the red and white unbalanced in search of success – lethal restart concluded by Gonçalves for the coup (the Portuguese had already scored in Palermo during the midweek). Even this time, however, the most immediate pursuers do not take advantage of the leaders’ hesitations: the advantage over second place drops from nine to eight points, where the surprising Francavilla stands, who spread the Potenza 4-1 with a brace from the recovered Patierno. In the big match in Catanzaro, Vivarini’s team places the acute 2-0 overcoming the Avellino who hadn’t lost in 16 rounds: after a balanced first half, Vazquez’s goals from afar and Martinelli headed for the third consecutive success of the Giallorossi who reach the Irpinia at an altitude of 42. Monopoli (Bari’s next opponent) has the same points, but unexpectedly collapses in Picerno (3-0) ending a series of six useful results. Second 2-2 in a row for Palermo who – after having been reassembled by Messina in the Barbera derby – this time avoids the knockout in Campobasso thanks to Brunori’s brace. Turris also seems to be in trouble, with their second knockout in a few days: Catania (1-3) passes in Torre del Greco, with the first goal of the top scorer Luca Moro (21 in the league) since he was bought by Sassuolo for the next season season. Taranto falls in Viterbo with Monterosi (2-1), while Zeman’s Foggia avoids the fourth knockout in a row thanks to Ferrante: at Zaccheria it ends 1-1 with Fidelis Andria, who took the lead with Bonavolontà and reached by the Argentine which was negativized by Covid on the eve of the game. There is the signing of Eusepi (1-0) on Juve Stabia’s playoff success against Latina, while Vibonese-Paganese ends without a goal.