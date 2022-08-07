Cioffi’s men defeated 4-1 at home. It will be Ascoli-Sampdoria in the round of 32, the winner of Salernitana-Parma for the Apulians

Incredible at the Penzo, everything happens in the last minutes. Ascoli leading by two goals seems to have closed the game, then the brace of the Icelandic striker class ’04 Mikaelsson reopens the match for Venice in the 89th minute. In full recovery, Fontana thinks about it with a stunt in the area deflected by Baudouin to mock Joronen giving the victory to him. Bucchi’s team will face Sampdoria in the next round. External shot of Bari at the Bentegodi. The red and white beat Cioffi’s Verona 1-4: at 45 ‘they are ahead with Folorunsho and Cheddira, the only Gialloblù goal from Lasagna. In the second half the striker born in 1998 signs the personal hat-trick and puts access to the round of 32 in the safe. Mignani’s group will find the winner of Salernitana-Parma, on the field at 21. At 21.15 it’s up to Monza and Frosinone.

Verona 1-4 Bari – The Gialloblù are immediately dangerous in the 4 ‘with Henry. Mignani’s men defend themselves, but at 15 ‘Lasagna gives the hosts the lead: Lazovic slips to the left, the usual Henry gets a header parried by Caprile but the former Udinese striker on the rebound throws her in. At 23 ‘Ceccherini was forced to leave due to injury, in place of him Magnani. The guests did not give up and tried to start again, they found the equalizer in the 29th minute with Folorunsho leading: the fastest of him on the rebound of Montipò after the attempt by Cheddira. At 43 ‘comes the doubling of the red and white. Benedetti launches the counterattack, again Cheddira overtakes Gunter and makes no mistake in front of the goalkeeper. In the recovery of the first half Henry and Lasagna worry the opposing goalkeeper, who is ready. Another chance in the 48th minute for Bari, Maita starts a great right from the distance deflected out of Montipò. We don’t stop for a moment at the Bentegodi. Mignani’s team shows up in front with Cheddira, in the 49th minute the yellow-blue reaction with a nice shot by Faraoni saved by Caprile. They spend just two minutes and Hongla lands in the Maita area, on the spot goes the striker born in ’98 who signs the personal double. Cioffi’s group tries to react and in the 55th minute Henry hits the post after the goalkeeper’s touch. Darkness for Verona: in the 69th minute, Faraoni gets a yellow card, then reacts badly and takes the red. The guests spread and in the 78th minute Cheddira also found the fourth goal. At the sixteenth there goes the Bari. See also Caliendo, the reckless life of "mister 10%"

Venice-Ascoli 2-3 – An immediately complicated match for Javorcic’s team: thirteen absences from the group due to Covid. In defense there are Remy and Baudouin, class of ’03 and ’04. Pecile tries on 9 ‘with a first shot, nothing done. Then only the guests play in the first fraction. Lungoyi puts the opposing defense in difficulty, but the best of him is Bidaoui. He runs on the wing and creates dangers: on 24 ‘Dionisi serves in the area, tries the right saved by Joronen. The goal that unlocks the challenge is from Saric in the 35th minute: on the development of a corner kick he receives from Caligara and with a powerful left footed the door of the hosts. Venezia tries to react in the second half, without ever bothering the guests. At 70 ‘it is the new entry Ciceretti who escapes on the right wing, serves in the center for Falzerano who doubles. He changes everything in the last five minutes of the game. At 87 ‘Mikaelsson takes advantage of a bad raise from Leali and shortens the gap. Again the Icelandic striker class ’04 receives from Novakovich and with a lob overtakes the goalkeeper: it is a tie at minute 89. Three minutes later, yet another overturning in front: Falzerano gets rid of the opponent in the left lane, finds Fontana in the middle to the area that overturned Joronen, also thanks to a detour by Baudouin. Ascoli wins, but what an effort. See also Diego Laínez will not return to America

