Bari – It's the return of Depaoli from 1', for Darboe, the novelty of Sampdoria facing Bari at the San Nicola. Andrea Pirlo then confirms the starting line-up that defeated Ascoli on Monday evening. On the bench the Sampdoria coach is finally starting to have some choices, even if Murru, Benedetti and even Borini are not yet 100%. . In attack, full confidence in De Luca, who is going through a great moment, with the Uruguayan Alvarez alongside him. In Bari there is Morachioli in attack instead of Nasti. Puscas next to him. The away section was sold out, with over 1,300 Blucerchiati supporters at San Nicola, who also celebrated the twinning with the red and white fans in the city and outside the stadium.

The official lineups

Bari: Brenno; Matino, Di Cesare, Vicari; Dorval, Maita, Benali, Ricci; Sibyls; Morachioli, Puscas. On the bench: Pissardo, Pellegrini, Dachille, Guiebré, Zuzek, Maiello, Bellomo, Lulic, Edjouma, Kallon, Achik, Nasti. All.: Iachini

Sampdoria: Stankovic; Leoni, Ghilardi, Gonzalez; Stojanovic, Depaoli, Yepes, Kasami, Barreca; De Luca, Alvarez. On the bench: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Murru, Giordano, Girelli, Askildsen, Benedetti, Darboe, Verre, Ntanda, Borini. All.: Pirlo