Bari, the yacht Amaryllis of the Russian magnate Andrej Borodin becomes the protagonist of the port

Off the coast of Port of Bari it appeared yacht of 78 meters of the Russian tycoon and former president of the Bank of Moscow, Andrei Borodin. As reported by lagazzettadelmezzogiorno.it, the boat is called Amaryllis and flies the flag of the Cayman Islands. Built by Abeking & Rasmussen based on a project by Reymond Langtonis powered by engines Caterpillar which allow it to reach a maximum speed of 17 knots.

Inside there are 6 extra luxury cabins that can accommodate 12 guests. The crew is instead 23 people. Services such as a beach club, private terrace, gym and swimming pool are included. Amaryllis has an estimated value of 120 million of dollars and annual management costs of approximately 12 million.