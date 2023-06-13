The day after the great disappointment, Bari was already thinking about the future. With a clear sensation: he is heading towards a revolution, or almost. But there is also a certainty: staying in Serie B does not oblige the De Laurentiis to sell the club quickly (they would have until 2028, if Bari did not play in the Napoli category, or if the Uefa rules did not change). But that doesn’t mean they don’t intend to sell right away. The Casillo hypothesis, the company’s main sponsor, seems to have been shelved. Very solid entrepreneurs, very close to the mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro, but busy with other matters: Pasquale Casillo, for example, is the new president of the Board of Directors of Banca Popolare di Bari.

The breaking ranks for the team started yesterday afternoon. The president Luigi De Laurentiis, the sports director Polito and the coach Mignani met at the San Nicola to thank the whole group. A highly emotional meeting attended by the very fan mayor, Decaro. Nonetheless, no one has compromised on their immediate future. A question immediately arises spontaneously: will the beautiful couple, Polito – Mignani, who gave Bari a dream, remain in place? Both have the contract in their pocket, but it would be necessary to fix the new coordinates and the appropriate starting points, on a consolidated feeling in any case. Of course, the chances of reconfirmation of the two would rise if De Laurentiis remained on the bridge. Otherwise every role would inevitably be called into question. The sensation? Mignani seems to be at the end of the Bari race. Better to leave on the best part, is the basic concept, rather than ruin everything. Also because, from now on, everyone would be more demanding of him. Precisely the key that Polito pressed in his last press conference: “After such a brilliant season, a square like Bari would never accept a downsizing of programs. The viewfinder, therefore, must be raised”. Ergo, aim for direct promotion, avoiding the playoffs. And to do that, you’ll need to invest a lot. At least 70% of the squad will need to be renewed, considering the (almost certain) departure of the prized players Caprile and Cheddira, the Folorunsho, Benedetti, Esposito and Mallamo loans and a dozen men whose contracts are about to expire (above all, Mirco Antenucci).