Bari, restaurateur publishes the bill with an apology: “You were charged 4 euros by mistake”

“We are willing to refund the full amount of the dinner.” Amid the controversy over the high receipts, a different story comes from Alberobello. Instead of defending price increases and extra costs, the managers of a well-known restaurant in the town of trulli are trying in every way to compensate a customer who was mistakenly charged 4 euros for an oil tasting.

“A typo can happen on many receipts,” declared Gianvito Matarrese and Debora Dipinto, executive chefs and owners of the Evo restaurant, as reported by La Repubblica. Normally, the service is offered free of charge.

The owners said they apologized to the customer at the table, but she did not express her disappointment. However, several days later a critical review appeared, which was then deleted. “He had partially published the receipt, not showing that he had also been given a discount of two euros, as we do for all customers to arrive at a round figure”, complained the members, who launched an appeal via social media to trace the customer of that evening on September 1st.

“We are willing to refund the full amount of the dinner or offer with great pleasure a new experience in our home,” they wrote. At the moment they have not yet succeeded in their aim. “We called together with Debora all the people who were at dinner that Friday, but no one confirmed to us that they were the person who paid for the tasting of the oils,” they said.