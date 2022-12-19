Bari railway, the story of those who resist but risk losing everything

Vincent he won his battle, but the “war” is still long. The tar from the Puglia he proved wrong Region and stopped i jobs for the extension from the railroad to South. Among the beneficiaries of this measure there is a shepherdhis house is right positioned where the new ones should be built binaries. Among the delimitations that dot Saint George blade – we read in Repubblica – to signal the construction site of the railway junction, we can glimpse some steps. The long orange beams that indicate the path sometimes stop. To get us through sheep Of Vincentthe shepherd who lives right next to the lama and who has his own there stall. The house will be demolished to make way for the tracks. Or this should have happened before the judgment of the Tar that has canceled the authorization landscaping: its future is clinging to the decisions of judiciary. Because the shepherd, with his wife, five children and his animals, he wouldn’t know where to go.

“I bring the grazing sheep from ten yearsevery day – Vincenzo tells Repubblica – I can’t leave everything overnight”. Vincenzo Guglielmi, forty-nine, and his wife Giovanna Masella, forty-two, are both from Bari but they live in the countryside of Triggiano, with St. George blade. They have five children: one aged 20, one aged 16, one aged 11, one aged eight and the youngest aged five. “I do the same job as mine not no and of mine father – says Vincenzo – I started ten years ago. I used to do the masonthen when my owner passed away I went towork in the countryside. Ten years ago we came to rent in the current house because the family It was enlarged and as there was room enough, I decided to take four goats and sheep. But now we don’t know what to do: selling the business and culling the animals means throw in the air 10 years of sacrifices“.

