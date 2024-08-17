Riot in the second section of the Bari prison where approximately 80 prisoners are being held for common crimes, some of whom suffer from pathologies of a psychiatric nature. The prison police unions Osapp and Spp, who have reported the inconveniences, have reported the wounding of a prison policeman and the kidnapping of a nurse by inmates. Off-duty prison police officers arrived at the prison from outside.

The unions immediately raised the alarm for possible other episodes: «There is a well-founded fear that the situation in the Bari prison, where inmates belonging to local criminal families are housed, could degenerate further or that the ongoing revolt could serve as a trigger for other penitentiary facilities in Puglia. also in precarious conditions of staffing and liveability”, says the general secretary of the Autonomous Trade Union of the Penitentiary Police Leo Beneduci.

The Bari Public Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the protest taking place in the second section of the city’s prison, where some inmates are carrying out, according to what Ansa has learned from investigative sources, “an act of dissent against the prison police”.

The heated protest (to speak of a riot, sources say, is excessive) would have involved a nurse on duty in the prison who would have been held by the inmates for a few minutes while a prison police officer suffered minor injuries while trying to restore calm. In the prison there was also the director of the prison, Valeria Pirè.

Radicals in prison: “Overcrowding at 132% and torture of prisoners”



Only late in the evening did calm return. An officer was slightly injured while trying to calm the inmates, four in total, and a nurse was trapped in the clinic where he was doing therapy with an inmate. The man, who is fine and not injured, was free to leave the area where he was working after a few minutes. The moments of tension were apparently caused by the psychophysical conditions of one of the inmates involved. There are no reported problems related to overcrowding in the section affected by the incident.