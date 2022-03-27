In front of 25,000 spectators at the San Nicola, the promotion victory does not arrive. And the Calabrians (at -10) still hope. Group B: Reggiana places the five in Imola, Cesena and Pescara do not shine

A very rich Sunday in a long fifth to last day, which began on Friday with the success of Entella on the Pistoiese and which will end with the expected postponement of Monday (at 9 pm) Modena-Ancona Matelica. Here is everything that happened in groups B and C.

Group B – To put pressure on Modena is Reggiana, who trims a clear 5-2 to Imolese and returns to minus 2 from the top (obviously with one more match): Arrighini scores the first action after just 16 seconds, equal from the Padovan’s spot, then Aimo Diana’s team spreads with Zamparo, Contessa, Rozzio and Rosafio before Benedetti’s useless second guest goal. Cesena remains third but has not won in three games, 2-2 at Fermana, reloaded by the new coach Baldassarri: Bianconeri ahead with Pierini, front overturned by Cognini and Marchi before being caught back by Caturano in the 90th minute. Pescara does not take advantage of the half braking of the team from Viali, making only 1-1 at the Adriatic with Pontedera: Clemenza’s big left-footed shot for the biancazzurro advantage, Mutton’s response. In the playoff area, Gubbio slips surprisingly and gets back home (2-1) from Viterbese in constant recovery: Umbrians ahead with the tenth goal from Spalluto, then the equal of Mungo and the overtaking of Calcagni from the edge. Carrarese – who hadn’t won for a month – beats (4-1) and overtakes Vis Pesaro in eighth place: poker with the signatures of Figoli, Doumbia, Bramante and Battistella, on 2-0 he had shortened Acquadro. The two Tuscan derbies end with the same result. In Siena-Lucchese (1-1) it is Minala on a penalty who responds to Bianchi’s immediate Juventus advantage, with Padalino’s team not winning for eight days. Montevarchi passes with Barranca, but Grosseto takes a point (again 1-1) with Artioli’s free-kick from 35 meters. Between Olbia and Teramo, 0-0 which allows both to reach an altitude of 38 arm in arm, approaching safety. See also Juan Reynoso's 5 concerns with Cruz Azul for matchday 6

Party postponed – “It will take a week of patience – Mignani’s hot comment -, it is normal to be a little disappointed but the goal is always there, we are only sorry not to have already given the city the joy we imagined today”. The braccino comes to Bari: only 0-0 in the derby with a very proud Fidelis Andria and the first chance for direct promotion wasted by Mignani’s team. Party postponed for the almost 25 thousand of San Nicola, who were ready to rejoin Serie B after four years (it would have been enough to win, by virtue of the result of Catanzaro). Only one point, in fact, also for Vivarini’s Giallorossi at Menti di Castellammare (1-1): Juve Stabia ahead with the header of Tonucci, equal in the second half of Biasci despite the long numerical inferiority for the red to Martinelli first interval. The dg Foresti, in the press room, thundered against the race direction: “Catanzaro continues to be haunted by poor referees”. Bari, however, ten points ahead with four days to go and master of his own destiny: winning Sunday in Latina would be arithmetically in B, in an away match with a strong symbolic value given that in 2014 the Bari of the “Marvelous bankruptcy season” lost in the playoffs on that field the opportunity to aim for Serie A. See also Amputee selection: Luis Cassiani lost a leg, but not his dreams

The others of Girone C – A pearl from Oliver Kragl (left in flight from the edge of the area) is enough for Avellino to hit Picerno (1-0) for the third consecutive external success, with second place coming back and Forte’s goal unbeaten away from home. 398 ‘. Monopoli continues to fly, winning five games in a row for the first time in its history among professionals: 3-1 in comeback on Potenza, ahead with the defender-bomber Cargnelutti but then slipped by the brace of Grandolfo and the usual Borrelli ( seventh goal in the last five). Second 2-2 outside in a row for Palermo, this time on the Paganese field: rosanero good at recovering Cretella’s advantage with the penalty of Brunori and then with Valente, but Tommasini (also from the spot) gave the Grassadonia team a valuable point in the playout area. Zemanian spring in Foggia: second consecutive five for the Rossoneri, this time trimmed at Campobasso (5-2) with a brace from the wild Merola who touched four goals in the last two days. Before the break, Morelli signs three gold points as a key to salvation for Messina: Franco Scoglio falls (1-0) to a Latina who is now safe but a little resigned, since he hasn’t scored for over 300 ‘and hasn’t won since seven days. It ends 0-0 between Monterosi and Vibonese, with the Calabrians getting closer to relegation. Postponed Turris-Francavilla (recovered on March 31st at 2.30pm) and Catania-Taranto (April 13th at 6pm). See also WRC Rally Sweden 2022, results and standings

March 27, 2022 (change March 27, 2022 | 21:42)

