Bari, paralyzed and in a coma, manages to give birth: this is how it was possible

A 23-year-old girl from Taranto has given birth to a baby boy, despite being paralyzed and in a coma.

The woman managed to end the pregnancy despite the conditions she is in, thanks to the treatment received at the Bari Polyclinic.

The 23-year-old was found by family members in critical condition at home, due to the rupture of a cerebral arteriovenous malformation. He brings it back Fanpage.it.

The child is fine, while the mother, as explained by the department manager Marisa Megna, is recovering motor and cognitive functions.

The baby was born thanks to a caesarean section, since the 23-year-old was unable to voluntarily contract her muscles. After birth, he was hospitalized and kept under observation. He’s fine now.

The 23-year-old, given her young age – the doctors say – has excellent chances of recovery, despite what happened to her.