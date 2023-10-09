Bari Oncology scandal: nurse poisoned with tea because he was “infamous”

Behind the scenes and disturbing details emerge in theinvestigation into the theft of drugs and medical-surgical devices involving several employees and former employees of the Oncology of Bari for illegal work. As we read on Corriere del Mezzogiornoa nurse would have been poisoned after drinking tea in the ward and since then unable to work due to a serious disability. This is because he was defined as “infamous” by a colleague. He began to feel excruciating pain and was admitted to the Riuniti poison control center in Foggia, reporting acute renal failure, acute tubular necrosis, acute respiratory failure, cerebral hemorrhage, right facio-brachio-crural hemiparesis and aphasia.

Another nurse would have worked regularly despite being under house arrest with permission to work. The Institute said it had always been unaware of the proceedings. He is one of the 6 people targeted by precautionary measures against employees and former employees of the Giovanni Paolo II Hospital in Bari, the epilogue of an investigation that began in 2020 following a complaint by an employee of the IRCCS Giovanni Paolo II.

