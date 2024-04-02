Raffaele 'Lello' Capriati, 41 years old, son of Sabino and nephew of the boss Antonio, was killed while he was in the car last night in Torre a Mare, a hamlet south of Bari. He had been released from prison a year and a half ago after having served the sentence for the murder of Michele Fazio, the innocent 15-year-old killed by mistake, which occurred in 2001. Some gunshots were fired at him. It looks like a real mafia-style ambush. The Police Headquarters Flying Squad is investigating the episode. Rescue efforts were useless even though he was still alive immediately after the ambush.