He would have been hit by the bullets, fired by the killer, both from close range and while he was trying to escape, Mauro Di Giacomo, 63 years old, the physiotherapist and osteopath, killed on Monday evening in via Tauro, near his home in the Poggiofranco district. These are some of the aspects that emerged from the autopsy carried out today on his body by the medical examiner, Professor Francesco Introna, at the Polyclinic, the university hospital for which the victim worked. Several wounds were detected, caused by bullets, the lethal ones, but also bruises and injuries caused by blunt objects and fractures probably due to the fall while he was trying to escape.

Around 8.30pm the man was returning home, he had just parked and had some envelopes with him. Several shell casings found on the ground. Screams were heard, perhaps from the victim himself, shortly before the shots were fired. There may have been a brief argument. The hypothesis that we are trying to follow in the investigations conducted by the Flying Squad of the police headquarters would be that of a crime determined by causes of a personal nature, perhaps revenge, excluding criminality.