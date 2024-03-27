Municipality of Bari, the case of the fired police officers and the similarities with Emiliano-Decaro

The case relating to the continues to be discussed Municipality of Bari, ended up under investigation for alleged mafia infiltration. After the revelation of the governor of Puglia Michele Emiliano of having brought the mayor Decaro from the boss Capriati's sister to obtain a “protection“, a similar fact emerges which however led to a double dismissal. Two vigil – reports La Verità – they were hunt to Bari for asking help to the boss to avenge the insults and threats received from a motorist. The case had ended up in the Prosecutor's Office, because the “culprit” of the attack had then had his car stolen. According to the prosecutor, who investigated the matter, the behavior of the two policewomen was “absolute reverence” towards the clan leader, because instead of reacting to the insults and reporting them they had preferred call a person close to the boss to obtain “justice“.

The Municipality of Bari that fires the two municipal police officers – reports La Verità – is the same Municipality led by a mayor who, according to what Michele Emilianoinstead of reporting a rather serious intimidation, he went to visit the the boss's sister following the governor of Puglia himself?. Why – asks The Truth – the behavior is reprehensible up to dismissal if committed by two police officers and not if, instead, it is a mayor who, under threat, prefers to remain silent and turn to people close to the clan? The controversy surrounding the affair of Municipality of Bari are destined to continue, the investigations also revealed – concludes La Verità – an alleged involvement of these two policewomen in the file opened by the Power of attorney which he brought to the arrest of 130 people.