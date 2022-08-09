Bari, accusations of violence against a man by two French tourists, one of whom is a minor

Two French tourists, one of them a minor, were allegedly beaten and raped last night in Bari. The sexual violence allegedly took place in an apartment in the Libertà neighborhood. The two young tourists provided the police with the description of the alleged attacker, who was identified and blocked shortly after and is now awaiting the measures that will be adopted by the judicial authority.

The two victims of the attack were rescued by 118 and taken to Bari Polyclinic in the so-called ‘pink track’, the assistance ward dedicated to women victims of violence, where medico-legal and psychological consultations are underway.

Already yesterday evening, the two tourists told the police officers of the cars that they had been beaten and raped, allowing them to trace the man. The investigation is coordinated by the prosecutor on duty Desirè And Digeronym with the deputy attorney Giuseppe Maralfa.

