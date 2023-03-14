Celebrations for March 8 in Bari: a group of 10 people eat and leave the place without paying. However, thanks to a post published on Facebook, someone redeems himself and returns to pay the bill. To tell the conclusion of the story made public on social media, the managers of the Casamassima restaurant where the episode occurred.

On the evening of March 8, the group of women who didn’t pay their bill was filmed by the club’s security cameras. The customers, according to the story given by the owners of the pub, would have consumed courses for around 200 euros without then going to the cashier at the end of the dinner.

The fact was reported by Bari Today. In the post published on Facebook by the club’s managers, it is underlined that the group’s default was justified by the woman “with at least dubious reasons”. “As it happens – they write – they returned to pay only after some time and after a considerable media sounding board had been triggered on the net”.

“The reflection that needs to be made – the club managers continue – is that these situations of non-payment are periodically repeated in our pub. Here at Crazy Bull we like to consider the people who choose us as guests. However, we expect from them the same attention that we reserve. The welcome and the smile are our strengths, we are sorry to incur in the misconduct of some. In spite of everything, we will never give up on cordiality in our approach to guests”.

The managers of the pub concluded the long post by thanking all the people who took care to make the situation known online and to make what happened a real “case”. The prominence offered by the network has in fact made it possible to recover the proceeds lost after the escape of the group of 10 people.