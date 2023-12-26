On Christmas evening a young woman attempted to throw herself from a bridge on the Bari ring road, but fortunately she was saved by a heroic gesture by a policeman. The woman remained clinging to the parapet and remained suspended for about 15 minutes at a height of 15 metres. Many drivers called for help and shortly afterwards the firefighters arrived on the scene.

Seeing that words were not enough to convince the girl not to carry out the tragic gesture, the policeman decided to take action. With promptness he approached her and held her by her arms, in a sort of embrace through the guard rail for over a quarter of an hour, while the firefighters reached her with a ladder from below of her bringing her to safety. The woman was not injured