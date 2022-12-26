Bari – Public of great occasions at the San Nicola for Bari-Genoa: the postponement of the nineteenth matchday is the most watched match in Serie B since 2007/08 with well 48,877 official spectators. Previously, the attendance record for a match in the 2022-’23 Serie B tournament always belonged to the Bari fans, with 38,800 attending the match against Ternana.

In total, the ‘Boxing Day’ of the Serie B championship was a success: in fact there were 121,896 spectators in the ten games played on Boxing Day, the second seasonal record after the eleventh day.

The show is up to the audience: Genoa started with grit and were already in the lead after 2′ of play thanks to Puscas. Bari equalized in the 33rd minute with Benedetti’s cross picked up by Cheddira, fresh from fourth place at the World Cup with Morocco.

After the interval Genoa took the lead again in the 59th minute‘ with Gudmundsson.

For Alberto Gilardino it is the third victory in 4 games as coach of Genoa.

With this result Genoa conquers the solitary third place in the standings with 33 pointswhile Bari remains in fourth place, with 30 points. Puscas, scorer of the Rossoblù’s first goal: “We knew from the start it would be a hot stadium, we were good at scoring immediately and keeping the game on our side. I want to congratulate the whole team, even those who joined who were fundamental. We couldn’t think of coming here and making 90′ just by attacking, they knew we had to concede at a certain point and the Bari he put us in trouble in some action. We were good at staying compact and managing well, as the coach said.”

Gilardino: “The atmosphere here is very warm, winning in front of 50,000 people is not easy for anyone. We were good at working for each other. In addition to the two goals scored, we also created the conditions to score more goals. Now there’s the break, the boys have to recover but we mustn’t put pressure on ourselves. We work from week to week, in the last 30 days there has been exponential growth from everyone. Confirmation? Question to ask the club, I’m calm, it’s exciting for me to coach Genoa and now I’m ready for anything. I do this job with great passion”.

The formations

Genoa on the pitch at San Nicola without Semper and Yeboah, both of whom remained in Genoa due to the flu. At the center of the attack is Puscas, with Coda starting from the bench.

Bari (4-3-1-2): Caprile, Dorval, Di Cesare (c), Vicari, Mazzotta, Maita, Maiello, Benedetti, Botta, Folorunsho, Cheddira

Extras: Frattali, Antenucci, Salcedo, Terranova, Zuzek, Pucino, Scheidler, Ceter, Ricci, Bellomo, Cangiano, Mallamo

Coach M. Mignani

Genoa (4-3-2-1): Martinez, Hefti, Bani, Dragusin, Sabelli; Frendrup, Strootman, Jagiello; Aramu, Gudmundsson; Puscas

Extras: Vodisek, Agostino, Czyborra, Coda, Vogliacco, Sturaro, Ilsanker, Lipani, Badelj, Yalcin, Boci, Galdames

Coach A. Gilardino