Bari football, Easter eggs become a coincidence: “Let’s call the Nas”

The Bari football was overwhelmed by messages on social media on the day of Easterbut the fans didn’t write to offer theirs congratulations on the occasion of holidaybut to rail against the company for the Easter eggs with unwelcome surprise. The official chocolate egg of the red and whites, – we read in Repubblica – made in collaboration with Dolci Preziosi, is become a case: many have reported having warned, when they discarded it together with their children, a unpleasant smellin addition to having found inside inadequate gifts of expectations.

There controversy – continues Repubblica – runs via social media in various posts by families and fans disappointed: among the many that of Max Boccasileradio speaker, who published a post on social media in which he expressed his opinion disappointment after opening the chocolate egg: “From complaint – he wrote – Many have written to me that they stink too. Under her video on social media dozens of similar comments. There are also those who are ready to contact the Nas. And who launched a survey to understand if it was a widespread problem.

